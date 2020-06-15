× Red Cross now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies: ‘Learn about your potential exposure’

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Beginning Monday, June 15 the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus. At the same time, there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.

Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.

According to a press release, COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. The test has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.

Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.*

Blood drive safety precautions

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, June 15-30:

Dodge

Ashippun

7/13/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Beaver Dam

7/1/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Legion Post 146, 300 Beichl Ave

7/16/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mittera Wisconsin, 555 Beichl Ave

Iron Ridge

7/9/2020: 1:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Michael’s Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Juneau

7/14/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave

Waupun

6/25/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Road

7/15/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln

_______________

Fond du Lac

North Fond du Lac

6/24/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Oakfield

7/14/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

6/16/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Jefferson

6/17/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St

6/30/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

Johnson Creek

6/18/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

6/24/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Rock Lake Baptist Church, 191 E. Pine St.

Waterloo

6/19/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran School, 413 E Madison

Watertown

7/6/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

7/7/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

7/15/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E Main St

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

6/26/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Great Lakes Church Kenosha, 7600 75th St Suite #220

_______________

Milwaukee

Greendale

6/22/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

Greenfield

7/10/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greenfield Police Department, 5300 W Layton Ave

Milwaukee

6/23/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

6/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

6/30/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

7/1/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

7/2/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

7/2/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

7/2/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.

7/16/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

West Allis

6/22/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

6/26/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

7/7/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Port Washington

6/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

_______________

Racine

Burlington

7/17/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bella Vita Banquet Hall, 34816 Geneva Rd

Mt Pleasant

7/1/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr

Racine

7/8/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St

_______________

Sheboygan

Plymouth

7/9/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

7/10/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Road America, N7390 State Hwy 67

Sheboygan

6/19/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/26/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/10/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/17/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

6/17/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 730 County Rd PPP

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

6/15/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

6/19/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

6/19/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

7/9/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Sharon

7/7/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sharon Community School, 104 E School St

Whitewater

7/17/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., 841 Brewhouse, 841 E. Milwaukee Street

_______________

Washington

Hartford

7/6/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Dave’s Lanes, 218 N Main St

Kewaskum

6/24/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

6/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd

6/17/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 13445 W Hampton Rd

6/24/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street

6/25/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

7/6/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

7/13/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

Delafield

6/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Delafield Hotel, 415 Genesee St

7/10/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Delafield City Hall, 500 Genesee St

Hartland

6/15/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Village of Hartland Municipal Building, 210 Cottonwood Ave

Menomonee Falls

6/23/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

Mukwonago

6/18/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hillside Community Church, S93 County Rd NN

Muskego

6/25/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Muskego High School, W185S8750 Racine Ave

Nashotah

7/15/2020: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

7/8/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

7/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

6/15/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

6/25/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

6/18/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

6/22/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

6/25/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/1/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

7/2/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/9/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/14/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., DaySpring Church and Schools, N14W29489 Silvernail Rd.

7/16/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd