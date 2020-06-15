× Shooting near 50th and Center leaves 1 man dead, police say

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, June 15 around 6 p.m. near N. 50th Street and W. Center Street.

A 34-year-old Milwaukee man sustained fatal injuries, police say.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and officials are not releasing any other details at this time.

Milwaukee Police continues to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.