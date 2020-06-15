Staple in Milwaukee: Glorioso’s Italian Market to reopen for in-person shopping on June 16

MILWAUKEE -- Glorioso’s Italian Market has been a staple in Milwaukee for 75 years - and on Tuesday, June 16 they will reopen for in-person shopping. Brian is on Eastside with details on new polices and procedures.

About Glorioso’s Italian Market (website)

At Glorioso’s Italian Market, we make more than meatballs and sauce! Bring Italy home by learning how to make traditional Italian dishes, cooking for your friends and family using our family recipes and homemade products, or hosting your next family event with us. Our Italian market has everything you will need. We look forward to seeing you soon!