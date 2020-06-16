× 4th of July fireworks will go on as planned in West Bend, parade and park activities canceled

WEST BEND — The City of West Bend says its annual Horicon Bank Fourth of July Fireworks display will take place. However, there have been some changes.

Fireworks will launch from Riverside Park on July 4, 2020 at dusk. The park will be closed to spectators. The show will not include ground displays. Instead, it will incorporate all high-flying fireworks to make the show visible from afar.

Residents are encouraged to watch the fireworks from their homes or live on the City of West Bend Facebook page.

Parking is available on streets and public parking lots within close proximity to Riverside Park. Spectators are asked stay near their vehicles and to be respectful of resident driveways. View a public parking map here.

“We are proud to continue this important Independence Day tradition for our residents,” said Mayor Christophe E. Jenkins. “Thanks to our fireworks sponsor Horicon Bank for making this annual event possible.”

After much consideration, the West Bend Fourth of July Parade and Regner Park activities will not take place this year. Riverside Park will be closed for the entire day in preparation for the fireworks display. There will be no concessions or public restrooms available for the event.