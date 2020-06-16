× Common Council votes 15-0 to send Mayor Tom Barrett’s appointments back to committee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, June 16 did not confirm Mayor Tom Barrett’s cabinet appointments, but instead voted 15-0 to send them back to committee. This, in the wake of protest and calls for change after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The members of the Common Council say they want to hear these appointees’ plans for moving the city forward.

It comes as the Common Council debates and votes on other calls for change, including the “I can’t breathe” resolution, asking the Fire and Police Commission to come up with a policy if someone in police custody says, “I can’t breathe.”

The Council also is voting on a proposal asking the city’s budget director to include a 10 percent budget cut for MPD in his model budget. This is just a first step, as the Council will debate and vote on the final budget this fall.

