LIVE: President Trump delivers remarks, signs Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities

Get a whiff of this: A game that can help kids put their noses to the test

Posted 10:03 am, June 16, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Professor Maria with Mad Science joins FOX6 WakeUp with a game that can help kids put their noses to the test.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.