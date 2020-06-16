× Pick ‘n Save, Kroger Health and Kenosha County extend free drive-through COVID-19 testing in Kenosha

KENSOHA COUNTY — Pick ‘n Save and Kroger Health, in partnership with the Kenosha County Division of Health, are extending their free, drive-through COVID-19 testing in Kenosha through June 19. The testing will still be held at the Pick ‘n Save on Hwy 50 in Kenosha.

Community members can register at: http://krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. Eligibility will be established by a virtual screening tool based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with recommendations from state and local government.

Those eligible can select an appointment time in their area. Then, registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. Each patient should have a photo ID at the testing site and should leave car windows rolled up until a Pick ‘n Save pharmacy associate approaches the car and advises the patient when to roll down the window.

The drive-through testing location has a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Kroger determined this testing methodology is beneficial as it increases the number of tests that can be provided while conserving available personal protective equipment.

Please find details and interview opportunities below.

When: Tuesday, June 16th 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17th 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 18th 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, June 19th 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Pick ‘n Save Kenosha South – Hwy 50

5710 75th Street

Kenosha, WI 53142

(Parking Lot – South Side)