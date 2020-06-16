Protesters take message from city to suburbs, march in Menomonee Falls: ‘History in the making’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Protesters met at Rotary Park in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday afternoon, June 16 and began marching just after 5 p.m.

After nearly two weeks sharing their message in Milwaukee's streets, those who joined the demonstration tell FOX6 that one of the reasons they chose to come to Menomonee Falls is so that they can spread their message to communities outside of Milwaukee.

"I want to be on the positive side of history, that is in the making, even as we stand here right now, this is history in the making," protester John Larry said.

Larry said his four daughters are on his mind as he marches, and told FOX6 that he was there to set an example for them.

"It is your duty to stand up and to speak and to say something and demand that changes be made," said Larry.

Changes the protesters are demanding include an end to police brutality and a reduction in police budgets.

Protester Maya Garrett is from Milwaukee, but told FOX6 that she marched in Menomonee Falls to fight for a better future for her 9-month-old son.

"I'm out here for my son, for his father, for my son's kids, because there are a lot of injustices brought against black people that need to be brought to light," Garrett said. "My children should not have to fight for what we're fighting for and what his ancestors fought for."

Protesters from all walks of life shared that sentiment, including Menomonee Falls resident Graham Olen who said that change is needed now more than ever.

"I hope that we cause some noise in the community, and they see what we're here for in the best way possible," said Olen.

Organizers of the protest told FOX6 that one of the reasons they also chose to march in Menomonee Falls was in response to Village Trustee Steve Taggart's recent comments on social media about police practicing at a firing range ahead of a recent rally.

The comments sparked community calls for Taggart's resignation. However, Monday night, the village's board did not pass a resolution to discipline him.

