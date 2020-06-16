LIVE: President Trump delivers remarks, signs Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities

Shalem Healing in Milwaukee offers COVID-19 testing Wednesday, June 17

Posted 9:47 am, June 16, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Shalem Healing will be offering walk-up and drive-up COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, June 17 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. in the Bader parking lot at 3300 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A news release indicates no appointment is needed — and those seeking a test do not need to be showing symptoms. Those wishing to be tested should enter the parking lot via N. 5th Street. The tests are being conducted by Shalem Healing.

Officials say no one will be turned away while tests are available, but tests are limited. Both nasal and blood testing are FREE. Proper social distancing and precautions will be in effect to ensure safety.

Visit bader.org for more information.

