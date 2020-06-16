Woman, 92, thrown to ground in random attack

NEW YORK (FOX 5) — A 92-year-old woman is recovering from a vicious assault in Gramercy Park as police search for her attacker.

The woman was walking with a pushcart along Third Avenue between East 15th and East 16th Streets at about 3:23 p.m. on Friday when the man struck her in the head with his left hand. Video of the incident shows her striking her head on a fire hydrant as she falls.

(Courtesy: FOX 5)

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in stable condition.

The attacker was wearing a blue or purple shirt and multicolored shorts.

