23 COVID-19 cases connected to Sheboygan County church, services now virtual
SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan County Division of Public Health say there have been 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with a church in Sheboygan County. The church has moved to virtual services.
Sheboygan County currently has 171 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 121 cases have recovered and are no longer ill. One active case is currently hospitalized.
Four confirmed cases are deceased. Three individuals who passed away are in the 60+ age group and one is in the 40-59 age group.
The Sheboygan County Division of Public Health released the following prevention tips:
- You are safer when you are at home.
- You should continue to limit your trips to the essentials.
- The best way to interact with your friends, family, and neighbors is virtually.
- Practice physical distancing. Standing at least 6 feet apart is a good rule.
- When physical distancing is difficult, we recommend wearing a cloth face covering if you feel safe doing so.
- Wash your hands frequently, and avoid touching your face.
- Enjoy the beautiful weather by getting outside, but make sure to do it safely. For more tips on summer safety, check out DHS’s Questions for Summer.
- If you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19, get tested.
○ Contact your doctor and ask to be tested.
○ Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will
contact you.
○ See if a community testing site is available near you.
43.689523 -87.618638