× 23 COVID-19 cases connected to Sheboygan County church, services now virtual

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan County Division of Public Health say there have been 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with a church in Sheboygan County. The church has moved to virtual services.

Sheboygan County currently has 171 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 121 cases have recovered and are no longer ill. One active case is currently hospitalized.

Four confirmed cases are deceased. Three individuals who passed away are in the 60+ age group and one is in the 40-59 age group.

The Sheboygan County Division of Public Health released the following prevention tips:

You are safer when you are at home.

You should continue to limit your trips to the essentials.

The best way to interact with your friends, family, and neighbors is virtually.

Practice physical distancing. Standing at least 6 feet apart is a good rule.

When physical distancing is difficult, we recommend wearing a cloth face covering if you feel safe doing so.

Wash your hands frequently, and avoid touching your face.

Enjoy the beautiful weather by getting outside, but make sure to do it safely. For more tips on summer safety, check out DHS’s Questions for Summer.

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19, get tested.

○ Contact your doctor and ask to be tested.

○ Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will

contact you.

○ See if a community testing site is available near you.