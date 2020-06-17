WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 20: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as National Security Adviser John Bolton listens during a meeting with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis in the Oval Office of the White House August 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. This is Iohannis’ second visit to the Trump White House and the two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral issues during their meeting. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Bolton, former national security adviser, says President Trump asked China to help him get reelected
WASHINGTON — A new book by former national security adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump pleaded with China’s president during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products.
The Associated Press has obtained an advance copy of the book, which the White House has worked furiously to block. Bolton writes that he is “hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by re-election calculations.” And he says Trump “remained stunningly uninformed on how to run the White House, let alone the huge federal government.”