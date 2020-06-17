Milwaukee firefighters union sells t-shirts in memory of Darrin Jones

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Professional Firefighters Association is doing what it can to honor the memory of Firefighter Darrin Jones, who passed away in his sleep on Feb. 1.

Local 215 is now selling t-shirts on the union’s website. The proceeds from the sale of these shirts will be used to send Jones’ family, as well as the family of another fallen firefighter, O’Dell Minor, to The Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Colorado Springs in 2021 — to honor their memory.

The shirts can be found at local215.org/shop.