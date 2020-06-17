× Milwaukee police: 15-year-old shot, wounded near Burleigh and Achilles

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 15-year-old was shot and wounded near Burleigh and Achilles on Wednesday, June 17. It happened around 4:20 a.m.

Authorities say the teen’s injuries are non-life threatening, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police continue to seek a known suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.