Milwaukee police: 15-year-old shot, wounded near Burleigh and Achilles

Posted 2:13 pm, June 17, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 15-year-old was shot and wounded near Burleigh and Achilles on Wednesday, June 17. It happened around 4:20 a.m.

Authorities say the teen’s injuries are non-life threatening, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police continue to seek a known suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.