Milwaukee police: 20-year-old shot, wounded near 22nd and Nash

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 22nd and Nash on Wednesday afternoon, June 17, police say.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. — and appears to be the result of a robbery.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.