Air quality alert issued for all of southeast Wisconsin until 11 p.m.

Milwaukee police: 20-year-old shot, wounded near 22nd and Nash

Posted 5:45 pm, June 17, 2020, by

Shooting near 22nd and Nash, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 22nd and Nash on Wednesday afternoon, June 17, police say.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. — and appears to be the result of a robbery.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Shooting near 22nd and Nash, Milwaukee

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.