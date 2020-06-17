Milwaukee police investigating bank robbery near 8th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened on the city’s south side on Wednesday, June 17.

Authorities say a suspect entered a bank near 8th and Mitchell around 9:30 a.m., implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect then obtained money and fled the scene.

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.