Milwaukee police release new information in search for critical missing 70-year-old

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public’s help finding critically missing 70-year-old Johnny Patterson.

Patterson, who has dementia, was first reported missing on Saturday, June 13. He is still missing as of Wednesday, June 17. Since June 13, police have shared no information about where and when he was last seen.

He was last seen near 33rd and Highland on June 7 at 10:30 a.m.

Patterson is described as an African-American male and was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, black eyeglasses, a distinctive tribal necklace and blue jeans. He was seen with a walking stick.

He left the area on foot.

Contact MPD District 3 at 414-935-7234 with any information regarding his location.