New push underway to get Milwaukee police removed from the city’s schools

MILWAUKEE -- Students are calling for Milwaukee police to be booted from their schools. That is the goal of not only students but also some leaders within Milwaukee Public Schools.

The ACLU of Wisconsin also adds that its research finds 90 percent of Wisconsin schools do not meet the recommended student-to-counselor ratio. Officials believe the money would be better spent there.

The new push, backed by student groups, the president of the Milwaukee Board of School Directors, and the Black Educators Caucus, would determine nearly $500,000 in funds to Milwaukee police. The money covers six officers specially trained to respond to incidents and special events at schools. Contracts to buy or maintain things like metal detectors would also end.

"Use this money instead for hiring more counselors, nurses, and psychologists. Doing that, with the money instead is a better way to solve problems," said Chris Ott, Executive Director for ACLU of Wisconsin.

Ott said school policing creates a school to prison pipeline.

"Black girls are six times more likely to be arrested than other students in the schools. We have to address that problem," Ott said.

Some teachers also back the move.

"This is a job that they already do. We shouldn't have to engage in a contract with the Milwaukee Police Department, not a monetary contract at the very least," said Angela Harris, teacher and chair of the Black Educator’s Caucus.

The hope is better mental health services will boost attendance, achievement, and graduation rates.

While Ott and others agree there will be times when police are necessary, they say it should not be the default.

"The idea of having police stationed in schools all the time is not working," Ott said.

Milwaukee Public Schools will hold a special meeting Thursday evening, June 18 to hear the resolution.

Milwaukee police offer this statement on Wednesday, saying "MPD will continue to support MPS and MPS students."

