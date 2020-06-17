× Oak Creek police seek suspects after shots fired during road rage incident, 1 injured

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved in a suspected road rage incident with shots fired. It happened on Tuesday, June 16.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Drexel Avenue between 20th Street and Howell Avenue after receiving a 911 call around 2:50 p.m.

The caller reported that a black sedan-style vehicle directed gunshots towards his vehicle. The victim was struck by a bullet. He was not critically injured — and was treated and released from the hospital.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspected black sedan involved in this incident. The occupants of the sedan are described as an African American female and an African American male. The male was described as “younger with short dreadlocks.” He was identified as the subject who fired a weapon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Oak Creek Police Department Detective Bureau at 414-766-7631 or Oak Creek CrimeStoppers at 414-766-7699.