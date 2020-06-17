Our beautiful June has no end in sight, warmer than average temps expected across Great Lakes region

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — To say June 2020 has been much nicer than June 2019 is an understatement. This whole month, sunshine has been plentiful and we’ve already had as many 80˚ days as June 2019 and we’re only halfway through the month.

Rainfall has been hard to come by but after a rainy end of May and start to June, our .74″ of rain so far might be a blessing in disguise.

June 2020 for Milwaukee vs June 2019

We’re currently in our longest dry spell since the start of May and that comes to an end by Friday, June 19. Multiple fronts will give us a chance of thunderstorms through Monday, June 22. When it’s all said and done, most of southeast Wisconsin should expect close to an inch of rainfall by next week.

6-Day Planner for June 17-22

Long-term models continue to hint at warmer than average temps across the Great Lakes. Best chances for abnormally warm conditions are in the Dakotas while our neighbors to the south will be cooler than average to end the month of June.

Safe to say we’ll have plenty more 80˚ days before we hit July.

8-14 Day Outlook with most of us staying warmer than average between June 24-30

