× Pabst Theater Group launches initiative to help fight against racial injustice: ‘Critical work to do’

MILWAUKEE – The Pabst Theater Group has launched an initiative called milwALLkee, to help amplify the voices of organizations and businesses that fight against racial injustice and improve the lives of those in Milwaukee’s African American community.

Each month, the Pabst Theater Group will highlight a different organization or business for one week, featuring the mission and message of the organization in email blasts and on social media.

“As the most segregated city in America, Milwaukee has critical work to do in the movement against its long history of systemic racism,” said Gary Witt, CEO of the Pabst Theater Group. “The Pabst Theater Group has always been a company dedicated to developing community. We now speak to a strong and vibrant community in the hundreds of thousands via emails and social activity annually. We are pleased that we can now lend our platform to allow these groups’ reach to exceed their grasp.”

The first organization to be featured in the milwALLkee series will be Running Rebels Community Organization beginning Friday, June 19 in celebration of Juneteenth. Milwaukee Urban League will be the second featured organization in July.

The Pabst Theater is calling for submissions for upcoming months. If interested in having your organization or African American owned business highlighted, submit a nomination form at pabsttheater.org/milwallkee.