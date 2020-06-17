× Police: 2 shot, wounded near 35th and Wright in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Tuesday night, June 16 near 35th and Write. It happened around 8:40 p.m.

Police say a 44-year-old Milwaukee man and a 34-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-life threatening injuries and are being treated at a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continues to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.