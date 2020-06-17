Police: Man shot, wounded after apparent robbery near 17th and Lincoln

Posted 2:22 pm, June 17, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s south side Wednesday, June 17.

Shortly after noon, police say the victim — a 50year-old Milwaukee man — was shot, sustaining non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the shooting appears to be the result of a robbery and continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

