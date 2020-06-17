LIVE: Wisconsin DHS offers an update on the COVID-19 pandemic

President Trump plan to stem vet suicides focuses on public awareness

Posted 1:24 pm, June 17, 2020, by , Updated at 01:26PM, June 17, 2020

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is unveiling a long-awaited national plan to stem a persistently high number of veteran suicides. He is proposing wide-ranging initiatives from firearm safety and wellness programs at workplaces to added barriers near railroads and bridges.

According to the 66-page plan, the $53 million, two-year effort will include a public messaging campaign starting in the coming weeks to raise awareness about suicide at a time of increased social distancing and isolation during a pandemic.

Still it remains unclear how much of the plan could result in immediate concrete action. Much of the effort will need congressional action as well as cooperation from governors and local groups.

