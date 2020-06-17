Protest forms outside MPS administration building, calls to remove Milwaukee police from schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The front lawn of the Milwaukee Public Schools administration building was packed with supporters of a resolution that would end a partnership between Milwaukee police and the state's largest school district.

"I feel like police are not necessarily putting positivity inside the school," said MPS student Roshonti Smith. "This is not a prison, this is a school. We're here to learn."

It's the latest call from some MPS students who are asking the district to cut ties with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Students, parents, community members and even some teachers rallied outside the administration building. The youth rally was organized by L.I.T. -- Leaders Igniting Transformation -- a nonprofit made up of students advocating for social, racial and economic justice.

"I hope we can get MPD out of MPS. I hope it's a unanimous vote," said MPS student Kris English.

Parents, like Lauretta Warren, said they hope the efforts lead to change -- pushing to better support students with more nurses, psychologists, social workers and trauma specialists.

"For us to come together like this and unite us as one, it feels good," Warren said. "We the reason y'all bills getting paid, and you're treating our kids like monsters or they animals."

Milwaukee Public Schools will hold a special meeting Thursday evening, June 18 to hear the resolution. Community members and students will have the opportunity to make their voices heard; virtual testimony will be taken live from those who pre-register.

For details on how to submit testimony, CLICK HERE. To look at the full resolution, CLICK HERE.

Milwaukee police offer this statement on Wednesday, saying "MPD will continue to support MPS and MPS students."