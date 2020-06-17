‘Racism has no place in society:’ Mars Inc. plans to ‘evolve’ the Uncle Ben’s brand

Posted 12:39 pm, June 17, 2020, by , Updated at 12:42PM, June 17, 2020

Poole, UK - December 9, 2015: Detail of a packet of wholegrain rice from Uncle Ben's

NEW YORK — Mars, Inc. is making changes to the Uncle Ben’s brand — and issued the following statement in a news release online on Wednesday, June 17.

“As a global brand, we know we have a responsibility to take a stand in helping to put an end to racial bias and injustices. As we listen to the voices of consumers, especially in the Black community, and to the voices of our Associates worldwide, we recognize that now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben’s brand, including its visual brand identity, which we will do.

“We don’t yet know what the exact changes or timing will be, but we are evaluating all possibilities.

“Racism has no place in society. We stand in solidarity with the Black community, our Associates and our partners in the fight for social justice. We know to make the systemic change needed, it’s going to take a collective effort from all of us – individuals, communities and organizations of all sizes around the world.”

