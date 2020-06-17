Some stimulus checks being send in form of a debit card, how you can use it

MILWAUKEE -- Millions of Americans are still waiting for their stimulus check. Now, some of those people will receive their payment in the form of a debit card. Brad Allen with Drake and Associates joins FOX6 WakeUp to explain why the cards are being mailed and how to use it.

