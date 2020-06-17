‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Posted 5:33 pm, June 17, 2020, by

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 29: Danny Masterson arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios 'Ant-Man' at Dolby Theatre on June 29, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors say “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson has been charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s.

The three counts of rape by force or fear announced Wednesday come after a three-year investigation of the 44-year-old Masterson. Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

Jail records show he was arrested Wednesday morning and is being held on $3.3 million bail. His attorney Tom Mesereau says Masterson is innocent and will be exonerated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.