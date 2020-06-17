There continues to be a need for food donations for families throughout Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- The coronavirus pandemic has led to an increase in need for food throughout the community. On Wednesday morning, June 17 Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is holding a Drive-Thru Food Distribution at South Division High School -- and Brian Kramp is there with a preview of the event.

About Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin (website)

More than 35 years ago, Dr. Milton J. Huber, a professor of public affairs at the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee, suggested to Milwaukee Rotarians Price Davis and Arthur Riemer, that the Rotary Club of Milwaukee adopt a food bank project that would help get excess food to people facing hunger.

The notion was simple: Instead of plowing under excess crops or discarding product due to slight defects in packaging or weight, we could help reduce food waste by connecting food resources to those facing hunger.

Davis and Riemer were all in. Armed with research from Huber, they soon gained the support of other Rotarians. The group worked for two years, securing funding and a facility and forming the first board of directors, which Davis chaired. On Aug. 1, 1982, America’s Second Harvest of Wisconsin, now known as Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, opened its doors in a small warehouse on the south side of Milwaukee. Our first donation was 600 pounds of apples we received from a local grower.