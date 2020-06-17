UWM announces plans for fall classes, campus operations: ‘Face masks will be required’

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 17 announced their plans for falls classes and campus operations. UWM will be open this fall with both in-person and online classes.

Face masks will be required, and university buildings are being modified to encourage social distancing and install plexiglass barriers in high-traffic areas. University residence halls will be open, and student services and activities will be provided online and in person. Their final report is available here.

“We have given very careful consideration to what is best for our students educationally and to address the health needs of our students, faculty and staff, and our community,” Chancellor Mark Mone said. “We know students and families have been waiting for this announcement, but it was important for us to take the time to get it right. We knew from surveys that our students wanted to be back on campus, but we needed to make sure that we could bring them back in as safe a manner as possible.”

UWM will follow its original academic calendar, with classes beginning Sept. 2.

UWM release the following information in a press releases: