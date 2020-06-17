× Waukesha County Technical College to open campuses for fall semester in mid-August

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Technical College announced on Wednesday, June 17 that it will open its Pewaukee and Waukesha campuses for the fall semester, which begins Monday, Aug. 17.

The college is planning to move ahead with its reopening plan and kick off the 2020-21 academic year, which includes the new, year-round calendar featuring 8-week terms.

Campuses closed March 18 and reopened in a limited capacity June 1 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and WCTC leaders are looking forward – albeit cautiously – to welcome students back to campus.

Many details are yet to be finalized as the health crisis continues to evolve, but WCTC leaders are taking safe measures to get students back to class.

This includes:

Practicing social distancing in the classrooms and labs and observing the six-foot spacing recommendation.

The wearing of face masks is required by all students, staff and faculty as well as community visitors to campus.

Food service modifications. Food will be available on campus; however, there will be no self-service options. Several cafeteria tables have been removed and spaced out to promote social distancing efforts.

Intensified cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing efforts at both campuses.

For up-to-date information on the reopening and how the college is navigating the health crisis, visit wctc.edu/coronavirus.