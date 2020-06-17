Air quality alert issued for all of southeast Wisconsin until 11 p.m.

Wisconsin panel gives final approval on absentee ballots

June 17, 2020
MADISON — The Wisconsin Elections Commission gave final approval on Wednesday, June 17 to a mailing that will put absentee ballot application forms in the hands of 2.7 million registered voters ahead of the November presidential election.

The commission previously voted unanimously in favor of sending the mailing to about 80% of registered voters. On Wednesday, it approved the letter that will accompany it.

The commission was also to consider a request to enact a rule prohibiting the practice of ballot harvesting. That is the process by which outside groups help to return large numbers of absentee ballots.

