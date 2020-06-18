Agency: Wisconsin unemployment rate fell to 12% in May

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reports that the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 12% in May.

The state’s “safer at home” order closing most nonessential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic was in effect for two weeks that month before being struck down.

The 12% unemployment rate was down from the revised 13.6% rate in April.

The national unemployment rate for May was 13.3%.

Wisconsin added 72,100 private-sector jobs in May.

