‘Art is the voice of struggle:’ Milwaukee photographer creates social media campaign to honor Juneteenth

MILWAUKEE -- Terrance Sims, a Milwaukee photographer, set out on a mission to create a social media campaign in honor of Juneteenth. That campaign will go live on Juneteenth -- Friday, June 19.

As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. But the photographs Sims took might be priceless. He set out to capture the beauty and spirit of each individual he photographed. Each image tells a story and brings together a community.

"Art is the voice of struggle," Sims said.

Sims had a goal to photograph 1,000 black people to commemorate Juneteenth, the day that marks the end of slavery in the U.S.

"With everything that's going on in the country right now, I think this is the best time than ever to really start celebrating yourself," said Sims. "If this project does span the test of time, people will be able to look back and find joy in such a harsh reality right now."

At The Sherman Phoenix, dozens lined up to be a part of the campaign -- each person proud of who they are and what the project means.

"It's bringing black people of all walks of life to show we do care about what's happening in our city," photography subject Qua Maine said.

Everyone who participated in the project will post their photos to social media at noon on Friday. Sims will then create a mass post for Facebook and Instagram.