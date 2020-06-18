× Billie Eilish gets 3-year restraining order for trespasser

LOS ANGELES — A judge has extended to three years a restraining order taken out by Billie Eilish against a man who repeatedly appeared at her Los Angeles home.

A superior court judge agreed to the extension of the May 11 order preventing 24-year-old Prenell Rousseau of Farmingville, New York from contacting or coming within 100 yards of the 18-year-old pop star or her parents.

Eilish phoned in to the court hearing, which was nearly empty because of tight coronavirus restrictions.

Eilish said Rousseau appeared at her house seven times in two days. Neither Rousseau nor a lawyer for him appeared at the hearing.