California governor orders people to wear masks in most indoor spaces

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is now requiring people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn’t possible under a new statewide order.

Gov. Gavin Newsom previously allowed local governments to decide whether to mandate masks, and major counties like Los Angeles and San Francisco already require people to wear them inside and outside. Thursday’s order requires people to wear masks when inside or in line for any indoor public spaces. That includes in health care settings, while waiting for or riding public transportation and in outdoor spaces where it’s not possible to stay six feet apart from others.

The order exempts outdoor recreation where people can distance.