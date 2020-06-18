Caught on cam: Kenosha deputies arrest Iowa man for OWI, causing wreck that led to semi rollover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department released video on Thursday, June 18 that shows a two-vehicle crash that caused a semi to roll over onto its side. The wreck happened around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say reported a car that was traveling southbound on I-94 struck a semi. The semi driver, a 65-year-old man from Kenosha, stated that he noticed the car veering toward him -- and he swerved to avoid the collision causing the semi to strike the west retaining wall and flip onto its side. The semi's trailer was partially hanging over the retaining wall and had spilled the contents of its trailer onto the interstate.

Three passengers of the car and the semi driver were all taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The operator of the car, a 56-year-old man from Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested for OWI Causing Injury. He was taken to the Kenosha County Jail.

Southbound I-94 was shut down for several hours while the crash site was being investigated and cleaned up.