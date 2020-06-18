× ‘Chill on the Hill’ canceled for 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic: ‘Public health and safety in mind’

MILWAUKEE — Chill on the Hill, presented by the Bay View Neighborhood Association in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks, is officially cancelling its 2020 season .

The Tuesday night concert series normally runs from early June until late August and entertains neighbors with crowds up to 3,000 people — featuring local and original music.

The Bay View Neighborhood Association has been working closely with Milwaukee County Parks, and was given this directive from parks officials:

“It is with public health and safety in mind that Milwaukee County Parks will not be issuing permits or approvals for special events through the end of September due to the current public health situation.”

“We had a fantastic season booked for 2020, and we will be offering all of those bands the opportunity to play at Chill on the Hill in 2021,” said Patty Thompson, Executive Producer. “We will be working hard over the summer to help support our local businesses that have sponsored our event for so many years.”

Chill on the Hill is funded by business and community sponsors and is the BVNA’s largest fundraiser.