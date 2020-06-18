Traffic Alert: System ramp from I-41/94 NB to I-894 WB is blocked in Mitchell Interchange due to crash

Do you like bowling? If so, you’re going to love hyper bowling at WhirlyBall

BROOKFIELD -- It’s an experience like no other in the area and perfect for small groups looking to have some fun. Brian is in Brookfield at the recently reopened Whirlyball with a look at how to play the game.

About WhirlyBall (website)

When we reopen, we’ll be ready to safely welcome you back for the fun you know and love, while taking precautions to protect our guests and Team Members. We have new guidelines around social distancing, protocols to help keep our Guests and Team Members healthy and safe, and enhanced disinfecting measures throughout our venues.

