Families of 3 people killed by same Wauwatosa police officer protest, file complaints

WAUWATOSA — All over Wauwatosa on Thursday, June 18, calls for justice could be heard as the families of three people — all of whom were killed by the same Wauwatosa police officer — filed citizen complaints.

“Every day you’re going to grieve,” said Jay Anderson Sr. “You’re going to grieve every day.”

Four years after Jay Anderson Jr.’s death, his family filed a citizen complaint against the officer who killed him. They say Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah has killed three people in five years while on duty.

Thursday afternoon, the families of those three traveled from separate locations to Wauwatosa City Hall to file open records requests.

“Murder does not have a statute of limitations,” Attorney Kimberly Motley said.

Their message was also taken to the Wauwatosa Police Department. Protesters demanded Mensah’s badge — and criminal charges.

“I thought it was to protect and serve. That’s what he didn’t do. He’d rather pull the trigger than protect and serve,” said Anderson Sr.

In 2015, Mensah killed Antonio Gonzales after, police said, came at officers with a sword.

Anderson Jr. was shot and killed by Mensah while sitting in his car at Madison Park in June 2016. Police said Anderson Jr. had a gun.

Alvin Cole was killed near Mayfair Mall on Feb. 2, 2020. Police said Cole fired a gun himself before Mensah returned fire.

Prosecutors ruled that Mensah’s use of force in the Gonzales and Anderson cases were justified. Mensah is currently on administrative duty while the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office reviews the Cole case.

“Wauwatosa is a community that is about 20 square miles long,” Motley said. “There’s only about 49,000 residents here. This isn’t a particularly crime-ridden city. But this guy is really raising your stats.”

The police department had no additional comments on Thursday. One officer came out to speak with the Anderson family and attorney, only to explain that the police chief was unavailable to speak with them at the time.