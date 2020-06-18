FREE limited edition: Summerfest giving away all 2020 can coolers meant for festival season

MILWAUKEE — For the first time in history, Summerfest is not happening this year. But that doesn’t mean you can’t keep your festival traditions alive.

Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance wants you to show how you are going to Fest at home with your very own DIY Summerfest. And They’re going to make sure you rock in style by giving away all of our Summerfest 2020 can coolers meant for the festival season.

Grab your limited edition 16 oz. can cooler, crack open a cold one and crank up the music – not necessarily in that order – and Summerfest like no one is watching.

Stop by the Summerfest Box office Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.to pick up a FREE limited edition 2020 festival 16 oz. can cooler (max 4 per person). In accordance with guidance from health officials, the can coolers will be given out from behind the box office windows. Markers have been placed on the ground so that individuals maintain 6 feet of physical distancing from each other. In addition, select Summerfest food vendors, including Famous Dave’s, Charcoal Grill, Pitch’s/Miss Katie’s, Saz’s and Pizza Man will have a limited quantity of can coolers available.

Want a chance to win tickets to the 2021 festival? Then we want to see your #DIYSummerfest. Post a pic or video of your DIY Summerfest between June 24 – July 5th on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and don’t forget the hashtag #DIYSummerfest for a chance to win tickets to next year’s festival. We mean it when we say – show us what you got Milwaukee!

Summerfest 2020 Merchandise Line:

Also launching on June 24, 2020 a variety of exclusive NEW Summerfest merchandise will be available to purchase online only at store.summerfest.com/merchandise.