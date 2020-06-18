× HUD awards more than $1.3M to fund HIV/AIDS housing program in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE –The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Thursday, June 18 more than $35.8 million to assist more than 2,856 low-income persons living with HIV/AIDS and their families over a three-year period.

The funding is offered through HUD’s Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS Program (HOPWA) and will renew HUD’s support of 31 local programs. These grants provide a combination of housing assistance and supportive services for this vulnerable population.

“We recognize the importance stable housing can have on a person living with HIV/AIDS,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “Working closely with our partners on nationwide, these grants will provide the critical housing and care they need manage their health.”

“This funding will help ensure that individuals have a better quality of life and focus on staying healthy in a stable home environment,” said HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan.

HUD is providing renewal grants to the following local programs: