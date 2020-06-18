× List: Juneteenth events planned in and around Milwaukee, its neighborhoods

MILWAUKEE — Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is formally recognized as June 19, marking the emancipation of the last remaining slaves in the U.S. and a celebration of African American culture.

Here is a brief list of events tied to Juneteenth this year. All events are being held on Friday, June 19.

Juneteenth Day flag will fly over city building in Milwaukee

The Juneteenth Day flag will fly over the City of Milwaukee’s 809 N. Broadway building on Friday. It will be the first time the flag has been displayed at a City of Milwaukee government building. Some officials are working to see if the flag can be flown next year on the flag pole atop the bell tower of City Hall.

Voter registration and Census

You are invited to register to vote and complete your Census details at the Victory Over Violence Park (2601 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) in Milwaukee from noon until 3 p.m.

COVID-19 testing

Testing for the coronavirus will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 2555 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Milwaukee. It is presented by Milwaukee Health Services.

Juneteenth Sit-In

The Peoples Movement presents this event starting at noon on Friday. It is being held at 3300 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Milwaukee. This is a free event. There will be food, vendors, and music.

Solidarity March and Program of Commemoration

This march is happening from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday. The starting point for this march is 2661 N. 2nd Street in Milwaukee. It will immediately be followed by a celebratory ceremony with music and a special guest.

Route for the march: Turn left on Center Street to MLK. Turn right to talk to Burleigh Street and cross the street by Clinton Rose Senior Center. Head south on MLK to Clarke Street and turn left. End at All Peoples Church (2600 N. 2nd Street).

Emancipation protest & block party

There will be an opening ceremony at Sojourner Family Peace Center (619 E. Walnut Street, Milwaukee) from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. The peaceful protest will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. — and take people to the Juneteenth block party celebration at Alice’s Garden (2136 N. 21st Street, Milwaukee. The block party is set to be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Juneteenth flag to fly over state capitol

Gov. Tony Evers announced the Juneteenth flag will be raised over the Wisconsin State Capitol beginning at sunrise on Friday 19 in celebration of Juneteenth. This is the first time that the Juneteenth flag has flown at the State Capitol building in state history. Wisconsinites are welcome to view the flag at the east entrance of the State Capitol and are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks.

This is a developing story.