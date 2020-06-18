Man proposes to girlfriend via Animal Crossing after COVID-19 pandemic foiled original plan

UTAH — When one Utah man’s plan to propose to his girlfriend in Italy was foiled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to get creative when he couldn’t wait to ask her to be his wife any longer.

Quan Le decided to ask his girlfriend, Morgan Reynolds, to marry him while inside the virtual world of a game called Animal Crossing.

In the video, Le’s avatar is seen waiting for Reynolds to join him in the game. The avatar is seen sitting on a wooden swing on a cliff that is overlooking an ocean in the virtual world.

Reynolds joins Le and they move to a tree that Le asks Reynolds’ avatar to cut down. She does so, and when the tree disappears, a little blue box is revealed on the ground where the tree stood.

Le then instructs Reynolds’ avatar to open the box and it reveals a diamond ring inside.

That’s when the real-life Le gets up and retrieves a box and turns to Reynolds and asks her for her hand in marriage.

After happy tears and kisses, Le reveals that Reynolds’ whole family is watching the stream, so they could all be there together virtually.

Le had attempted to plan dates at restaurants, hikes or to even have a staged housewarming party in order to pop the question, but the stay-at-home orders and closed businesses made that extremely difficult.

“So that’s when this idea popped up as my plan F. I spent a month sourcing and setting up the island for the one proposal,” he said.

