× Mequon-Thiensville School District investigates social media video involving 3 students

MEQUON — The superintendent of the Mequon-Thiensville School District is investigating a video circulating on social media involving three students.

In the video, the students are laughing and recreating the death of George Floyd saying, “I can’t breathe.” FOX6 News has stilled the video and blurred faces because minors are involved.

Below is the complete statement on this matter released by Mequon-Thiensville Superindent Matthew Joynt:

“The Mequon-Thiensville School District is aware of an offensive video posted on social media featuring two students and recorded by a third student who attend schools in this district. We will not dignify the video by describing it, but the behavior exhibited in the video is reprehensible and not representative of our diverse and inclusive student bodies. Nor is it representative of this district’s efforts to be inclusive and show respect to all individuals. Without condition, the Mequon-Thiensville School District asserts that Black Lives Matter. And we look forward to continuing to educate and work with our students, families, faculty and staff, and other community stakeholders to implement systemic change that rejects racism and other forms of bigotry. We are investigating this matter and are unable to comment further at this time on potential responses to the video, which we unequivocally denounce.”

There is a Change.org petition with more than 1,000 signatures asking for one of the students to be expelled.