Milwaukee hasn’t had significant amounts of rain since June 10, that will change this weekend

June 18, 2020

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Milwaukee hasn’t had significant amounts of rain since June 10 and that’ll change as we go through the weekend. This impressive streak of sunshine starts to get challenged Friday, June 19 when isolated rain chances first pop up in the afternoon.

By Monday, June 22 most of the region can expect well over half an inch of rain.

Precipitation forecast for the upper midwest through Tuesday, June 23

On Friday afternoon, June 19 isolated showers pop up to our west and our rain chances stay spotty into the evening. This rain is associated with the front end of a cold front that will take a while to clear the entire state.

Skyvision Plus look at rain chances mostly to our West Friday, June 19 in the afternoon

Saturday afternoon, June 20 will deliver our widest coverage of rain and likely our best rain potential. Finally, the cold front starts to get booking through the state and gives southeast Wisconsin scattered thunderstorm chances from the afternoon into the night.

Skyvision Plus radar look at Saturday, June 20

By Sunday morning, June 21 we can say goodbye to our cold front but scattered thunderstorms stick around at least into the afternoon. While the cold front does cool us down to start next week we will see a warm-up in no time for mid next week!

Skysvision Plus look at future radar for Sunday morning, June 21

