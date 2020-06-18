× Milwaukee police: 27-year-old man shot, wounded in robbery near 13th and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 13th and Greenfield Avenue on Thursday morning, June 18.

Officials say the crime happened around 3:30 a.m. It appears to be the result of a robbery.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.