Milwaukee police: 27-year-old man shot, wounded in robbery near 13th and Greenfield

Posted 12:13 pm, June 18, 2020, by

Shooting near 13th and Greenfield, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 13th and Greenfield Avenue on Thursday morning, June 18.

Officials say the crime happened around 3:30 a.m. It appears to be the result of a robbery.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Shooting near 13th and Greenfield, Milwaukee

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.