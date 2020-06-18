MPS Board of Directors unanimously passes resolution to end contract with Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors decided to pass a resolution that ends the district’s contract with the Milwaukee Police Department in a meeting on Thursday night, June 18.

The decision was unanimous, with some minor amendments made to the wording of the proposed resolution. The meeting lasted more than three hours.

The resolution was put forward by two MPS board members, calling for an end to the contracts between the district and the city’s police.

Testimonies from dozens of parents, students and community members were heard during Thursday night’s meeting; all of them were in support of removing Milwaukee police officers from schools. Many argued that they believe students would be safer without officers in the schools.

The money, which totaled nearly a half-million dollars, has been used to cover the cost of officers trained to respond to incidents and special events at schools as well as equipment, like metal detectors.

Instead, those in favor of scrapping the contract push to support students with more nurses, psychologists, social workers and trauma specialists.

“It’s important to me because I feel like police are not necessarily putting positivity inside the school,” said MPS student Roshonti Smith. “As a result of them killing us on the street, it’s putting more tension of them putting them in our school which is supposed to be a safe space.”

When asked for comment prior to the resolution decision, a Milwaukee police spokeswoman said:

The Milwaukee Police Department fully supports the Milwaukee Public School system if it decides to remove all School Resource Officers from its schools. We agree with the many voices from our community who believe that the funding should be reinvested into our public school system to support social services. Regardless of the vote, MPD will continue to support MPS and MPS students.

In addition to the live testimony taken during tonight’s meeting, FOX6 was told MPS received more than 750 written statements. MPS will be uploading them online for public viewing at a later time.

For a look at the full resolution, CLICK HERE.