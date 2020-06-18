Air quality advisory issued for all of southeast Wisconsin until 11 p.m.

Officials: Man in critical condition after nearly drowning in Fond du Lac River

Posted 8:21 pm, June 18, 2020, by , Updated at 09:01PM, June 18, 2020

FOND DU LAC (FOX11) — A man is in critical condition after he nearly drowned in the Fond du Lac River on Thursday evening, according to a report from FOX11 News in Green Bay.

Emergency crews were called to the river just before 6 p.m. near the Arndt Street bridge. Fond du Lac Assistant Fire Chief Erick Gerritson said the man, who is between 30 and 40 years old, was in the water with his nephew when they tried to swim across. He then went under.

A bystander jumped in to try to help the man, but turned around due to the current.

Dive teams were in the water seven minutes after the call, searching for the man. Just before 7 p.m., the man was recovered and taken to the hospital. In a news release, Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue said the search lasted an hour and the man did not have a pulse when he was removed from the river.

 

