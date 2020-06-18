1 of 2 officers charged in Rayshard Brooks’ shooting turns himself in

An Atlanta Police officer charged in the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks is now in custody.

Officer Devin Brosnan turned himself in before noon Thursday, Fulton County Jail records show.

Brosnan has been charged with a count of aggravated assault and two counts of violating his oath of office in connection to Brooks’ death.

He and ex-officer Garrett Rolfe were given until 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, to turn themselves in.

Rolfe, the officer at the time who pulled the trigger, faces 11 charges, including felony murder and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Rolfe was terminated from the Atlanta Police Department shortly after the shooting.

Brooks, 27, was shot and killed the night of June 12 at a Wendy’s restaurant along University Avenue in southeast Atlanta. The officers were called over complaints of a car blocking the restaurant’s drive-thru lane.

A struggle ensued between Brooks and the officers when they attempted to handcuff him, dashcam video showed. In the struggle, Brooks grabbed a Taser and ran, firing it at the officer, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said. Shots were fired at Brooks as he was running away, surveillance video from the Wendy’s showed.

Rolfe’s lawyers said he feared for his and others’ safety and was justified in shooting Brooks. Rolfe opened fire after hearing a sound “like a gunshot and saw a flash in front of him,” apparently from the Taser.

The decision to prosecute came less than five days after the killing rocked Atlanta — and the nation — already roiling from the death of George Floyd under a police officer’s knee in Minneapolis late last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.